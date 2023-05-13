GUWAHATI: On the second day of the week-long Divya Kala Mela 2023, which was organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister of the Government of Assam Pijush Hazarika attended the Divya Kala Shakti programme.

The programme was held on Friday evening, where they interacted with the artisans and entrepreneurs present and visited the various stalls.

A cultural programme was also conducted in the evening.

The fair was inaugurated on May 11 with a grand ceremony, graced by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister of the Government of Assam Piyush Hazarika.

Also read: Assam: Divya Kala Mela 2023 inaugurated in Guwahati

Approximately 100 disabled artisans, artists, and entrepreneurs from 18 states/UTs showcased their products and skills at the event.

The exhibition included home decor and lifestyle items, clothing, stationery, eco-friendly products, packaged food, organic products, toys, gifts, personal accessories such as jewelry and bags, among others.

Visitors had the opportunity to view and purchase these products, which were created by artists with disabilities through their tremendous determination and sheer grit.

The 7-day ‘Divya Kala Mela’ will be remained open from 11 am to 9 pm, allowing visitors to witness a series of cultural activities, including performances by disabled artists as well as renowned professionals.

Additionally, visitors had the chance to savour a variety of cuisines from different parts of the country.

Also read: Assam: Divya Kala Mela kicks off at Guwahati

It is hoped that the visitors not only enjoyed the event but also provided encouragement and support to the disabled entrepreneurs.