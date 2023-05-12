GUWAHATI: The week-long Divya Kala Mela 2023 organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) began on Thursday at Maniram Dewan Trade centre, Guwahati.

The occasion was graced by Pratima Bhoumik, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India and Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Assam.

In his welcome speech, Kishor B Surwade, DDG, DEPwD informed that the department acts as a nodal agency in matters related to persons with disability which includes affecting coordination among various beneficiaries.

He emphasized that the department’s aim is to build an inclusive society where the divyangs of the country receive equal opportunities so that they may live a productive, secure and respectable life.

In her speech, the union state minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik lauded prime minister Narendra Modi for popularising the term “Divyang” to denote persons with disabilities.

In contrast to the word disabled this word connotes that a divyang person has divine abilities.

She informed the gathering that the current event held at Guwahati is the fourth in series of events to promote and showcase skills and entrepreneurship of the divyang persons.

Divya Kala Mela will be organized every month in different cities.

The next two events of this series will be held in Indore and Jaipur respectively.

I had the privilege of accompanying Hon'ble Union MoS for Social Justice & Empowerment Smt. @PratimaBhoumik ji yesterday during the inauguration of the 4th edition of the 7 day 'Divya Kala Mela', organised by @MSJEGOI. This exhibition will feature the beautiful handicrafts, made… — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) May 12, 2023

The minister also praised Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for recognising the need to set up the ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the state.

She told that Assam can boast of the fact that it is the first state in India to introduce this ministry.

She also urged everyone to visit this seven day fair and buy products made by 100+ divyang artisans from 18 states of India and encourage them.

Four persons were awarded loans under National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC) scheme for various projects.

They awarded are Pankaj Talukdar of Baksa district (Rs two lakhs for opening grocery shop), Himangshu Rai of Guwahati (Rs 36 lakhs for purchase of house/ flat), Banashree Deka of Baksa (Rs five lakh for purchase of adaptive vehicle) and Sunita Devi of Guwahati (Rs 50 thousand for opening tea stall).

Another four persons with various disabilities were given wheel chair, CP chair, hearing aid etc.

Naveen Shah, CMD, NHFDC offered the vote of thanks. The ceremony concluded with a lively cultural programme performed by various artists.