GUWAHATI: Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) is organizing a unique event showcasing the products and craftsmanship of Divyang entrepreneurs/ artisans from across the country, ‘Divya Kala Mela’ from May 11 to 17 at Maniram Dewan Trade centre, Guwahati.

The event would present an enthralling experience to the visitors as vibrant products from various parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir, northeastern states, handicrafts, handlooms, embroidery works and packaged food etc will be seen together.

This is a unique initiative of DEPwD towards the economic empowerment of PwD/ Divyangjan.

The Divya Kala Mela presents a bigger platform for marketing and showcasing the products and skills of Divyang (PwD).

The Divya Kala Mela, Guwahati is the fourth one in a series starting from December 2022 (at Delhi in December 2022, at Mumbai in February 2023 and at Bhopal in March 2023).

Around 100 Divyang artisans/ artists and entrepreneurs from about 22 states/ UTs will be showcasing their products and skills.

There would be products in the following broad category: home Décor & lifestyle, clothing, stationery and eco-friendly products, packaged food and organic products, toys & gifts, personal accessories – jewellery, and clutch bags.

It will be an opportunity for all to go ‘vocal for local’ and products made by Divyang craftsmen with their extra determination can be seen.

The seven Days Divya Kala Mela, Guwahati will be open from 10 am to 10 pm and witness a series of cultural activities, including performances by Divyang artists and well-known professionals.

Visitors can also enjoy their favourite foods from various regions of the country at the event.

The event is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 11 at 5 pm by Dr Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, GOI.

The occasion will be graced by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, GoI, Pratima Bhaumik.

The department has grandiose plans to promote the concept, as part of which Divya Kala Mela would be organized across the country.

During 2023-2024 the event shall be organized in 12 cities beginning with Guwahati.