Imphal: Manipur Police arrested a heavy vehicle lifter in an operation at Mao, the state’s northernmost border town with Nagaland, on Thursday.

The arrest was confirmed by officials on Friday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The accused, Chingakham Sushildro Singh, a resident of Khabam Makha Leikai under Heingang Police Station, Imphal East district, was apprehended near the Mao gate along NH-102, which connects Imphal to Dimapur via Kohima.

During the operation, police recovered a stolen oil tanker bearing registration number MN06T 0979. The arrest followed a tip-off, CCTV verification, field vigilance, and database checks. Singh has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for further legal proceedings.

Alongside this arrest, the Manipur Police continued their drives against Motor Vehicles Act violators, issuing 60 challans and collecting fines totaling Rs. 1,10,200. Tinted films were removed from 17 vehicles during the enforcement operation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Security forces remain vigilant across the state, conducting search operations and area domination in vulnerable locations. A total of 113 nakas/checkpoints have been installed in both hill and valley districts, leading to the detention of three individuals during routine checks.