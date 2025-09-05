Guwahati: A real estate project in Neral, around 100 km from Mumbai, has triggered a political storm after its promotional video went viral on social media.

The project, branded as a “Halal Lifestyle Township,” has drawn criticism over allegations that it is being marketed for a specific religious community.

The video, shared by Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), features a woman in a hijab describing the township as offering “authentic community living” with families sharing similar values.

The clip emphasizes children growing “safely in a Halal environment” and highlights amenities such as prayer spaces and community gatherings within walking distance.

Kanoongo called the project a “Nation within the Nation” and said that the Maharashtra government has been issued a notice regarding the development.

Political reactions followed swiftly. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) spokesperson Krishna Hegde questioned the intent behind the advertisement, demanding the video’s withdrawal and calling for a state government probe into the project. BJP spokesperson Ajit Chavan termed it a “Ghazwa-e-Hind” attempt, saying such projects have no place in Mumbai or Maharashtra, describing it as a challenge to the Constitution and urging strict action against the developers.

Amid mounting complaints over religious-based promotion, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken note of the matter and requested a report from the Maharashtra government.

The controversy highlights growing scrutiny over real estate projects marketed on communal lines, drawing attention from both political leaders and national human rights bodies.