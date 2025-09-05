Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday extended his greetings on Teachers’ Day, urging educators to continue guiding students to become leaders and entrepreneurs who can create opportunities for others.

“On this Teachers’ Day, I extend my warmest greetings to teachers across India, with a special salute to the dedicated teachers of Sikkim,” Tamang said in a social media post.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Highlighting their vital contribution, he said teachers in Sikkim have played a key role in nurturing students with values, knowledge, and resilience, thereby shaping not just individuals but also the collective progress of the state.

“The role of teachers goes far beyond classrooms as they build character, inspire confidence, and prepare responsible citizens for the nation and the world,” the chief minister noted.

He urged teachers to foster stronger bonds with students, encourage curiosity, creativity, and innovation, and continue inspiring them to become leaders and entrepreneurs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across the country on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of educationist and former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.