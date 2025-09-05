Guwahati: Tesla has marked a key milestone in India with the first delivery of its Model Y at the newly opened Tesla Experience Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Maharashtra’s Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, became the first customer to receive a Tesla vehicle directly from the company’s official outlet.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sarnaik, who had booked the Model Y shortly after Tesla’s first showroom launch in India in July, received the electric SUV at the BKC center. Tesla staff showcased the vehicle’s advanced technology and sustainable features during the event.

The Shiv Sena leader emphasized that his purchase wasn’t just for personal use but to raise awareness about electric vehicles (EVs) in Maharashtra. He shared plans to gift the car to his grandson to encourage early awareness of sustainable transport.

Sarnaik also highlighted Maharashtra’s efforts to promote EVs, including incentives like toll exemptions on major highways and the addition of nearly 5,000 electric buses by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Tesla’s BKC outlet is the company’s first official retail and experience center in India, with a second center recently opened in Delhi’s Aerocity.

The Model Y in India is available in two variants: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (LR RWD). The RWD has a 60kWh battery offering a range of 500 km, while the LR RWD has a larger battery providing up to 622 km.

Both variants accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under 6 seconds and have a top speed of 201 km/h.

While Tesla has yet to confirm the availability of its Supercharger network in India, the company claims its ultra-fast chargers can add up to 238 km of range in just 15 minutes for the RWD and 267 km for the LR RWD.

The Model Y is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the RWD version and Rs 67.89 lakh for the LR RWD.

Standard color options include Stealth Grey, with additional options like Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, and Glacier Blue available for extra cost.