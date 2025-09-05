Shilllong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss several critical issues affecting the state’s administration and cultural identity.

During the meeting, Sangma pressed for the creation of a separate All India Services (AIS) cadre for Meghalaya, which currently shares a joint Assam-Meghalaya cadre. He said a dedicated cadre would ensure that the state has officers focused solely on its governance, improving administrative efficiency and accountability.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to include Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, noting that the Meghalaya Assembly had passed a resolution and multiple memoranda had been submitted in support of the demand. Sangma described official recognition of the languages as essential for preserving the state’s cultural heritage.

Another major issue raised was the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya. The ILP requires non-domicile individuals to obtain a permit before entering certain northeastern states. Sangma highlighted concerns over illegal immigration and stressed that the system would help safeguard the state’s demographic and cultural interests.

In addition, Sangma proposed naming a road in New Delhi after the late Purno Agitok Sangma, former Lok Sabha Speaker and a prominent northeastern leader, as a tribute to his lifelong efforts for tribal rights, minorities, and the people of the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The meeting underscores Meghalaya’s ongoing efforts to secure greater administrative autonomy, protect its cultural identity, and strengthen its position within the national framework.