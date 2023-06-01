Imphal: In response to the escalating ethnic clashes in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a judicial probe would be conducted into the conflict, which has already claimed numerous lives.

Shah revealed that a committee, led by a retired high court judge, has been established to oversee a special team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in their investigation of violent incidents in the northeastern state.

He ’emphasized’ the importance of a fair and thorough investigation, particularly concerning six specific incidents that suggest a larger conspiracy.

The government has also formulated a relief and rehabilitation plan for those affected by the clashes.

Both the Central government and the state government have pledged Rs 5 lakh (Rs 10 lakh in total) each as compensation for the families of the deceased. Additionally, a peace committee comprising members of civil society will be headed by the Governor of Manipur to foster reconciliation and harmony.

To address the immediate medical needs of the violence victims, the Central government has dispatched eight teams of medical experts, consisting of 20 doctors, to Manipur.

Five teams have already arrived, with three more en route.

Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur spans four days, during which he conducted meetings with security forces, civil officials, and various stakeholders.