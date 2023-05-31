IMPHAL: The villages belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribes of Manipur are being attacked by “radical groups among Meitei community” despite the appeal for peace by union home minister Amit Shah.

This was stated by the Manipur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Wednesday (May 31).

“Even as union home minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries from the Centre met with the tribal leaders at Lamka, these radical groups were attacking and burning more than two Kuki-Zo villages (Nongdam & Maphou villages),” the ITLF stated in a statement.

“This clearly shows the level of audacity portrayed by these dominant radical groups among Meitei community, who have the support of the government of Manipur,” the tribal body said.

It added that these “radical Meitei groups, supported by the Manipur government” aims “to exterminate Kuki-Zo tribal villages in an attempted second wave of ethnic cleansing”.

Earlier, the organisation had accused the Manipur government and the state’s armed forces of “carrying out ethnic cleansing continuously since 3rd May 2023 against the tribal people in different tribal villages wherein tribal villages were burnt down to ashes and many innocent tribals murdered”.

“It is learned that the valley underground cadres disguised in Manipur police uniforms were the perpetrators leading the endless horrific crime against the tribals,” the ITLF stated in the statement.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has demanded imposition of President’s rule in the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

Furthermore, the ITLF also demanded the sacking of the current N Biren Singh-led BJP government in the state of Manipur.

“We demand the immediate imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur and the sacking of the N Biren Singh led government,” the ITLF said in a statement.