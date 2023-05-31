IMPHAL: Union home minister Amit Shah, who is in Manipur, on Wednesday (May 31), stated that the Kuki and other communities in Moreh have supported the initiatives undertaken by the government to restore peace and noalcy in the state.

Amit Shah made this statement after holding a meeting with delegations of Kuki and other communities at Moreh in Manipur on Wednesday (May 31).

“They expressed strong support for the government’s initiatives to restore normalcy in Manipur,” union home minister Amit Shah said.

Besides interacting with the representatives of the tribal communities at Moreh in Manipur, the union home minister also took stock of the security situation with senior security officials posted there.

After his meetings at Moreh, the union home minister left for Kangpokpi district of Manipur, where he visited a relief camp sheltering displaced people.

It may be mentioned here that union home minister Amit Shah is on a three-day tour of violence-hit Manipur to take on ground stock of the security situation in the state and interact with stakeholders.

On Tuesday (May 30), Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal.

During the security review meeting, Amit Shah said: “Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority,” while instructing the security officials to “strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace”.