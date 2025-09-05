Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching posts or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty in Department of Civil Engineering in 2025.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Civil Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

B.E. / B.Tech. / B.S. and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.S. or Integrated M.Tech. in Engineering with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

Desirable : Ph.D. in Civil Engineering. Should be able to teach Engineering Graphics Course

Emoluments : Appointed Guest Faculties will get Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

How to apply :

Interested candidates are to apply their names with detailed application as given in Annexure-I along with the filled-in ANNEXURE-II (attached herewith) by e-mail to the Head of the concerned Department at [email protected] as stated above with the subject line “APPLICATION FOR GUEST FACULTY” against Advt. No.20 /2025″.

Last date for submission of applications through email is 14th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here