Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has ordered a probe into the killing of hundreds of fishes and aquatic life in the Wah Khri River in the Western Ri-Bhoi area.

The Ri Bhoi district administration has directed the fisheries department to conduct a thorough inquiry into the mass killing of fish and aquatic life in the river.

A video of people holding up a dead 80kg catfish and other species of fish had gone viral on social media.

According to reports, people used a poisonous bark of a tree locally called, ‘Kharu’ to kill the fish.

The bark contains an intoxicant which acts as a tranquillizer.

According to reports, the incident took place on Friday and those involved are from western Ri Bhoi and Eastern West Khasi Hills district.

Police in Patharkhmah police station have summoned people involved in the incident for questioning and investigations are underway.

Ri Bhoi deputy commissioner Arpit Upadhyaya said despite prohibitory orders passed, people continue to break the law.

He said people involved in such fishing practices will be booked as per the law.