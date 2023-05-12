SHILLONG: Residents of some villages under Patharkhmah police station in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya allegedly ‘poisoned’ the Khri river to catch a fish.

A video has surfaced on the social media, purportedly shot at the location where the fish was caught, showing a young man carrying the big fish.

According to reports, the weight of the cat fish, which was caught by the residents of the villages in Meghalaya, has been estimated to be around 80 kilograms.

The incident of alleged poisoning of the Khri river in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya, to catch the big fish, reportedly took place on Thursday (May 11).

Other than the 80-kg cat fish, the locals also caught some other fishes as well after allegedly poisoning the river.

Also read: Meghalaya CM presents proposal to Centre to set up international airport in state

People from some of the villages in western Ri Bhoi of Meghalaya gathered at the location and allegedly poisoned the Khri river with a poison named Kharu.

The poison Kharu is used to kill the fish.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya police, upon being informed about the incident, has launched and investigation.

Few of the individuals, who were seen in the video circulated on social media, have also been summoned to the Patharkhmah police station in Meghalaya.

Earlier in April this year, a ‘gigantic’ fish was caught by a fisherman at Pancharatna Ghat along Brahmaputra River in Goalpara district of Assam.

The fish to be caught by a fisherman in Goalpara district of Assam was weighed to be 120 kilograms in total.