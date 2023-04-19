GOALPARA: A ‘gigantic’ fish has been caught by a fisherman at Pancharatna Ghat along Brahmaputra River in Goalpara district of Assam.

The fish to be caught by a fisherman in Goalpara district of Assam has been weighed to be 120 kilograms in total.

The fish got trapped in the nets of a local fisherman named Musa Sheikh on Wednesday (April 19) morning.

The fish is locally known in Assam as Gorua.

In small markets in Assam, the value of the fish is estimated to be over Rs 1,10,000.

Videos of the fish being carried by at least four people have gone viral on social media.