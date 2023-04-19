TEZPUR: Amid rise in tensions with China, the Indian Army has signed an agreement with the Tezpur University for training its personnel on Chinese language.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Army and Tezpur University on Wednesday (April 19).

According to the MoU, the duration of the course to be imparted by the Tezpur University professors will be of 16 weeks (4 months).

The course for the Indian Army personnel will be conducted at the Tezpur University in Assam.

The MoU was signed by 4 Corps, or the Gajraj Corps, on behalf of Indian Army and the registrar of the Tezpur University.

Vice chancellor of Tezpur University Prof SN Singh was also at the MoU signing event.

Notably, Tezpur University – a central university – is one the pioneers in Northeast in teaching of foreign languages including Chinese.

The Indian Army, in a statement, said this Chinese language course will improve the in-house Mandarin expertise and empower the army personnel to engage with the Chinese military personnel as and when the situation demands.

“With improved Chinese language skills, the army personnel will be better empowered to convey their points in a much more cogent manner,” the statement stated.

It added: “It will also help in better exchange of viewpoints and understanding of the Chinese PLA’s version of their activities during various interactions such as commander level talks, flag meetings, joint exercises and border personnel meetings etc.”