Shillong: Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma stated that the indoor stadium being built at the Polo Grounds will be the largest of its kind in India.

He stated this while speaking of the ongoing renovation and upgrading of the JN Sports Complex, indoor stadium and First Ground at Polo.

He claimed that the complex is progressing at full speed.

The multi-purpose indoor stadium at Polo Grounds, when completed, will be the largest of its kind in the Northeast region, according to Sangma.

The indoor stadium will have facilities for multiple games, including basketball, squash, badminton, table tennis and volleyball, and will be able to host national and international level tournaments.

Sangma expressed his hope that the new infrastructure will provide opportunities for young people interested in sports to showcase their skills.

During his inspection of the First Ground at Polo, Sangma confirmed that work on the Astro-turf football field is underway and that the new spectators’ stand will be completed by July.