Meghalaya government in process to implement state education policy

Shillong: While, the implementation of the Meghalaya state education policy has been delayed due to the National Education Policy (NEP), Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma stated that the state government is still in the process of implementing the policy.

The minister added that both, however, cannot be executed at once as the NEP is a comprehensive policy.

Sangma highlighted that the state faces financial constraints in some sectors, making it challenging to implement immediately.

However, he emphasized that the new education policy aims to provide the best education to students and will significantly benefit the education sector in the state.

When asked about the implementation sequence of the NEP and state education policy, Sangma stated that the latter would be considered first since it suits the state’s educational environment.

He also added that the NEP would take some time because of its comprehensive nature.

The state government is currently examining the overall process to ensure that the curriculum is at par with national standards so that students can compete with their peers from other states.

Sangma added that the entire exercise would take a while before proceeding with the policy.