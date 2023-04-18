TURA: Following heatwave-like conditions, authorities in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, have decided to shut schools for a few days.

The schools in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya will remain closed from April 19 to 21.

“In view of the massive surge in heatwave across the West Garo Hills district… all primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary school activities shall remain closed during the day in the district from 19-04-2023 to 21-04-2023,” an order from the West Garo Hills deputy commissioner read.

Earlier on Monday, the Tripura government announced closure of all government and government-aided schools from April 18 till April 23 in view of the hot weather conditions.

Moreover, amidst the ongoing heatwave in Tripura, the state government has directed all its eight district magistrate and collectors to take precautionary measures for the heat wave, sun stroke and sun burn which were identified as state specific disasters.