IMPHAL: Trouble seems to be mounting for Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

Speculations of dissension within the N Biren Singh-led Manipur government are on the rise.

A group of BJP MLAs are in Delhi to meet the party’s central leaders to express ‘dissatisfaction’ over Manipur CM Biren Singh’s leadership.

At least 12 Manipur BJP MLAs from are in Delhi to meet the party’s central leaders.

The 12 Manipur BJP MLAs, who are camping in Delhi include: Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, Karam Shyam, Paonam Brojen and K Raghumani.

Also read: Manipur: Monolith symbolizing origin of Nagas unveiled

According to reports, several Manipur BJP MLAs from the Kuki tribe are also believed to be camping in the national capital.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur BJP MLA Karam Shyam on April 17 tendered his resignation as chairman of Tourism Corporation Manipur Limited stating that he had “not been assigned any responsibility”.

On April 8, Manipur BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyaam had tendered his resignation from the post of advisor to the CM citing a similar grievance.