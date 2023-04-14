SHILLONG: A crucial meeting on rejuvenation and restoration of the major rivers in Shillong – Wahumkhrah, Wah Umshyrpi and Wah Umkhen – was held on Friday (April 14) at Yojana Bhawan in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The meeting was attended by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, other ministers of the state government, chief secretary DP Wahlang, members of Dorbar Shnongs and representatives of different civil bodies.

In his remarks, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that the objective of the meeting was identify the critical gaps and devise future action plan and the way forward in the rejuvenation and restoration of the three important rivers of Shillong while soliciting the participation and suggestions of the Dorbar Shnongs and the communities.

The Meghalaya chief minister also said that there needs to be a balance between ecology and economy.

He said: “The meeting that we are having today is a part of the larger agenda of the Meghalaya government to have a balance among livelihood, economy and environment so that while the economic needs are being taken care of the environment is also protected and conserved for future generations.

The Meghalaya chief minister further said that the state government is committed to rejuvenation and restoration of all water bodies in the state.

He also highlighted some of the programmes of the government for climate change mitigation, sewage and waste management, phasing out single use plastic, mitigating air pollution through use of electric vehicles and afforestation and community participation through awareness and involvement of students and youth through programmes and designing curriculum.

Earlier, Meghalaya chief secretary DP Wahlang in his presentation said that there are NGT and court directives to address the issue of pollution of the rivers.

He also informed that Wahumkhrah and Umshyrpi are among the 45 most polluted rivers of the country as listed by NGT.

He called upon the active participation of the community and different stakeholders like KHADC, Dorbar Shnongs, civil society organizations in awareness and mobilization.