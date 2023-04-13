Guwahati: The United Christian Forum of North East India (UNCFNEI) has expressed deep concern and shock over the alleged assault of two senior church elders from Meghalaya who were visiting Bihar for post-Easter celebrations.

The church leaders, who belong to the Presbyterian Church of India, were reportedly falsely accused of initiating the conversion.

The UNCFNEI has also expressed sorrow over the recent demolition of three churches in the East Manipur District following the vacation of the operation of the interim status quo order earlier issued by the Honorable High Court of Manipur.

The SP of East Khasi Hills District has confirmed that the Meghalaya elders are safe and will be given police protection as they return home.

The UNCFNEI has appealed to all its faithful to continue to pray for peace and harmony while standing united.