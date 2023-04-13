Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received the Geographical Indication Registration Certificate for the Axomiya Gamosa from Unnat P Pandit, the Controller General of Patent, Designs and Trademarks and Registrar of GI Registry, at a function held at Sarusajai today.

The GI Registration includes eight varieties of Gamosa, namely Uka or Xadharan Gamosa, Phulam Gamosa, Bihuwan, Tiani or Pani Gamosa, Anakata Gamosa, Telos Gamosa, Dora Boron or Jor Gamosa and Gossain Gamosa.

This legal recognition ensures that no other entity can produce or market the product, protecting the quality and distinctiveness of the Asomiya Gamosa.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his pride and honour for the people of Assam just before the Rongali Bihu celebrations.

He highlighted that the GI Tag would safeguard the interests of lakhs of weavers in the state, further propelling Assam to the global stage.

This recognition of Asomiya Gamosa is a significant step in taking Assam’s rich culture and heritage to the world, and the Chief Minister congratulated the people of Assam on earning this honour.