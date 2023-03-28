Guwahati: Chief convenor of the Barak Democratic Front (BDF) – Pradip Dutta Roy speaking about the gamosa controversy by the Bengali Sahitya Sabha, Assam (BSSA) demanded strict actions against all persons involved in it.

Earlier, a traditional Assamese gamosa was torn in half by members of the BSSA and stitched with another gamosa stating it to be a sign of unity. However, the move saw harsh criticism from sections of society.

It was alleged that the tearing apart of the beloved Assamese gamosa had hurt the sentiments of the Assamese people while many termed it shameful.

Speaking on the issue, Pradip Dutta Roy said that the act was a shameful one and he despite being a Bengali himself does not support the gamosa being “disrespected” in such a way.

He said that even ministers of the Assam cabinet were present in the particular program who were presented with the gamosa made that way. “This makes them equally liable for the entire issue”, he added.

Roy added that leaving the Assamese gamosa aside, the one claimed to be from Bengali culture was also wrong and it is a matter of great shame that even the organisers did not know it.

He termed former legislator Shiladitya Dev to be one of the prime brains behind the issue adding that Dev has been attempting to destroy the brotherhood between the Assamese and Bengalis in Assam.

Roy demanded strict actions against all the persons involved in the incident. “If the government does not take any actions then it would be clear that the entire issue was a plan by the government itself”, he added.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Tuesday, the BSSA expressed regret after their gesture of cutting Assamese and Bengali ‘gamosas’ (scarves) and stitching them together to honour guests was met with strong disapproval.

They claim that the idea was taken from another organisation, which had used a similar scarf for the same purpose more than a year ago, but it did not cause any unrest then.