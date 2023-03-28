Guwahati: The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said that almost all organisations supported the upcoming delimitation process of the constituencies in Assam.

Speaking to the media at a press conference, Kumar said that while the organisations extended support on the delimitations, they did point out certain questions.

The CEC said that the most common questions related to the process were why was it being carried out with the 2001 census and not the latest which may be the 2021 census. Other questions that were raised by the organisations were related to the NRC and why was the delimitation not being carried out by a delimitation commission.

Kumar said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) team which arrived in Guwahati on Sunday met at nine political parties (both national and regional) along with at least 60 organisations.

While the team met most of the political parties, the Congress in Assam did not meet them despite two invitations.

The CEC informed that all the organisations gave them “very good suggestions and comments” on the process. “We noted all the suggestions by the organisations and these were very helpful to us”, he added.

Kumar added that the district magistrates/commissioners were also asked to channelise the expectations or suggestions of the people or organisations who could not meet the ECI team.

He added that the process will be carried out with disclosure and consultation as the key. “This would be to eliminate all rumours and ensure that everyone is heard”, he added.

He informed that Assam was supposed to go through a delimitation in 2008 under the Delimitation Act 2002 but it was deferred due to some reasons. However, in 2020, the President of India gave the green signal for the delimitation process to restart.

Kumar added that the 2001 Census has been set as the base year as it was based on Section 170 (B) of the Indian Constitution.

The CEC further added that while they had already met several organisations during the visit, they will also meet or seek suggestions after they come to a conclusion on the process.

Suggestions would still be accepted till April 15, 2023.

He added that the delimitation would be carried out keeping the safeguard of various communities in the state.