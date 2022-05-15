New Delhi: Rajiv Kumar, former finance secretary took charge as the 25th chief election commissioner (CEC) on Sunday.

Kumar was a part of the poll panel as an election commissioner.

He was a member of the poll panel since September 1, 2020.

He was appointed as the CEC on Thursday.

He succeeds Sushil Chandra, who demitted office on Saturday evening.

Right after taking charge, he will have the task of conducting the Presidential and Vice Presidential elections which are due shortly.

Along with this, he will also have to watch the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and several assembly elections.

He will be the 25th CEC of India.

“The President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar, the senior-most Election Commissioner, as the Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India. Shri Rajiv Kumar will assume the charge of office of the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022 vice Shri Sushil Chandra consequent upon his demitting the Office of the Chief Election Commissioner on the 14th May, 2022”, said a notification.

The new CEC was born in 1960 and is expected to remain in office till February 2025.

A 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Bihar/Jharkhand cadre, Kumar superannuated from service in February 2020.