Guwahati: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is facing sharp criticism from historians, scholars, and authors over alleged factual inaccuracies in its revised Class 8 history textbook, particularly in the chapter “Tribes, Nomads and Settled Communities,” which includes a segment on Assam’s Ahom dynasty.

While the inclusion of the Ahoms—who ruled Assam for over 600 years—is seen as a long-overdue correction in the national curriculum, experts argue that the portrayal is riddled with historical distortions and oversimplifications.

One of the most contested claims is the assertion that the Ahoms migrated from present-day Myanmar. Historians have pointed out that this contradicts established scholarly consensus, which traces their origin to Mung Mao, a Tai polity in the Dehong region of Yunnan, China.

“Mung Mao encompasses areas in western China and upper Myanmar. To say just ‘Myanmar’ is historically inaccurate,” said renowned author Arup Kumar Dutta. “While it’s understandable that textbooks have space constraints, a more balanced and accurate portrayal was certainly possible.”

Another major concern is the characterization of the Paik system—a traditional Ahom administrative and military service structure—as “forced labour.”

“This is misleading,” said Prabin Hazarika, Head of the History Department at Sibsagar Girls’ College. “The Paik system was a rotational duty model where individuals were allotted land and could advance based on merit. It was not exploitative in nature.”

Supporting this view, Dutta noted, “It was a form of compulsory state service. Typically, two out of every three paiks served the state in rotation, while the third remained home to support their families—especially in times of war.”

Author Nilutpal Gohain also criticised the portrayal, stating that the system was central to the Ahom state’s functioning and mischaracterising it as “forced labour” distorts its historical context.

The textbook also claims the Ahoms “suppressed” the existing Bhuiyan landlord class, which scholars say grossly simplifies the complex socio-political integration processes that occurred during the dynasty’s expansion.

Perhaps the most serious error flagged by experts is the depiction of the Ahom-Mughal conflict, particularly the 1663 Treaty of Ghilajarighat during Mir Jumla’s invasion, as a straightforward Ahom defeat.

“That treaty was not a surrender,” Dutta explained. “It was a calculated strategy by Ahom leader Atan Burhagohain to buy time and later force the Mughals out. Presenting it as a defeat undermines their resistance legacy.”

Despite fending off 17 Mughal invasions and maintaining sovereignty for six centuries, the Ahoms have remained largely marginal in national history textbooks. Their recent inclusion in NCERT’s curriculum was welcomed by many, but scholars now fear the chapter may do more harm than good if left uncorrected.

“Representation matters,” said Gohain. “If we are introducing students to regional histories, they must be accurate and respectful.”

Dutta also highlighted key omissions, including the Khel administrative system, iconic architectural contributions like Rang Ghar and Talatal Ghar, and the Ahoms’ role in forging a distinct Assamese identity.

The controversy has reignited long-standing demands for decentralised and inclusive retelling of Indian history, particularly from the Northeast. In 2022, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had called for the inclusion of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, who led the victory at the Battle of Saraighat, in school curricula nationwide.

With mounting criticism, scholars and cultural leaders are now urging NCERT to consult regional historians and revise the chapter to ensure that the Ahom dynasty’s legacy is accurately and respectfully represented.