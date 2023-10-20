BHOPAL: Ahead of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, a police team from the BJP-ruled Northeast state of Assam questioned Congress candidate Yadvendra Singh.

Singh was questioned by the Assam police team in connection with an alleged fraud case.

A four-member team of Asaam police arrived at the residence of Madhya Pradesh Congress candidate Yadvendra Singh to question him, just five days after the Congress announced him as a candidate from Tikamgarh seat for the assembly elections in the state.

The local police assisted the Assam police team during the questioning following a court order.

“We were informed about the development through a letter from a court in Assam via mail asking us to cooperate in an ongoing investigation against Yadvendra Singh,” local police informed.

The questioning of the Congress leader was in connection with an alleged fraud case that was registered by the CID in Assam recently.