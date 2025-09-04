Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in LIC HFL in 2025.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd. is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Full Stack Developer and also SAP Professional in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Full Stack Developer (Cadre: Assistant Manager)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Full time MCA, M.Tech or equivalent degrees in the field of Computer Science/IT with minimum aggregate 60% from a recognized university. Distance learning, part-time and correspondence degrees will not be considered. All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/Institute/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Government Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 01.08.2025.

Age: 28 to 35 years as on 01.08.2025

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Work experience: Minimum 5+ years in the related field of IT services

Name of post : SAP Professional (Cadre: Associate)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Full time MCA, M.Tech or equivalent degrees in the field of Computer Science/IT with minimum aggregate 60% from a recognized university. Distance learning, part-time and correspondence degrees will not be considered. All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/Institute/Board recognized by Govt. of India/approved by Government Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 01.08.2025.

Age: 28 to 35 years as on 01.08.2025

Work experience: Minimum 3+ years altogether in the related field of IT services

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://online.lichousing.com/submit-resume/index.php

Last date for submission of online applications is 15th September 2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2