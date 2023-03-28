GUWAHATI: The prestigious Sainik School in Goalpara district of Assam has been rocked by a sensational incident of ragging.

A student of the Goalpara Sainik School in Assam was allegedly beaten up by his senior in the name of ragging on Monday (March 27).

Meanwhile, a police case has been registered against the accused student after the incident came to light.

The parents of the victim student reportedly lodged a complaint at the office of the Assam director general of police (DGP).

The victim student was allegedly thrashed by the senior.

Assam DGP GP Singh directed the Goalpara superintendent of police (SP) to initiate immediate action against the accused.

A case was registered in regards to the incident at the Mornai police station in Assam under section 325/341/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 23 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.