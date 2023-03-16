Dibrugarh: Assam Police has so far apprehended 25 persons including students in the HSLC exam general science question paper leak case, said DGP GP Singh.

“Of 25 persons, 12 have been arrested and taken in police custody for three days. Other 13 being juvenile, are interrogated as per the guidelines of the Juvenile Justice Act,” DGP Singh told reporters in Dibrugarh told Thursday.

The Assam DGP said police detained three persons in connection with the case last night.

“The CID is investigating every aspect of the case. There are four to five layers of the question paper leak through WhatsApp messages. The law enforcing authority has also contacted the WhatsApp authority to get the original source,” DGP stated

“Technical verification is also done with various telecom service providers. Most of the transactions which are amounting from Rs 1000 to Rs 3000 are done through 4 wallet agencies like GPay, Paytm etc. Transaction details have been sought from the headquarters of the agencies in Mumbai,” he added.

“Police have found many vital clues from the arrested/detained persons/ students. Many are still absconding. Police will find them soon,” said DGP Singh.

Singh said that a few more packets of the question paper would be sent from upper Assam to CID for the purpose of the investigation.

The HSLC general science exam, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), was cancelled after the paper leaked on Sunday night.

The cancelled board exam will now be held on March 30.