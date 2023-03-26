Guwahati: In yet another incident of police brutality, a youth was allegedly been beaten up by Assam police so severely that he had to be admitted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

According to family members of the youth, identified as Amit Haloi, Basistha police used third-degree methods on him after they picked him up from his residence at Bhetapara in Guwahati.

Cops beat Amit up using batons and belts at Basistha police station injuring him critically, alleged a family member.

The Basistha police detained him on Monday as he was a suspect in a gold theft case.

She said a female police officer thrashed him several times, asking where the gold ‘stolen’ from the residence of a real estate agent at Bhetapara, was.

The family member said that he was now undergoing treatment at GMCH in critical condition as he sustained serious injuries in his chest, head and private parts.

She said Amit had not committed any crime and yet was subjected to inhuman torture.

Earlier in December, police arrested Mithun Haloi, the elder brother of Amit Haloi, in the theft case and he was also allegedly tortured brutally in custody.