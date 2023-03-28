Guwahati: The 7th Edition of the Sustainable Textiles Fashion Show VASTRA 2023 was hosted in Guwahati on Sunday evening.

A total of 48 models displayed collections of designers at the Fashion Show organized by the North East Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT).

Vikram Rai Medhi, Chief Executive Officer of NEIFT, said that in Vastra, for the first time in an event of this Nature witnessed a huge lineup of 48 Models displaying collections of designers from the Northeast.

The collection of Huangpi Gogoi from Assam, Gona Niji from Arunachal Pradesh, Albert Marak from Meghalaya and two Ensembles created by final-year Fashion Design students of NEIFT were displayed at the show.

NEIFT recently completed the 16th Edition of the Mega Festival Celebrating Northeast at New Delhi.

As a continuous journey of promoting the rich and varied weaves from our region, the current Edition of VASTRA was planned.

Rai Medhi also mentioned that the International Focus is highlighted on Sustainable Textiles which is being complemented by the theme of Sustainable and Responsible Tourism.

Northeast will play a huge role in coming years in this field and NEIFT is creating new age Designers who have tremendous potential of working in the Textile Clusters of their respective States like Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram & Sikkim.