Guwahati: In what can be termed as one of the proudest moments for the people of Assam, the state made history on Thursday (April 13) as it set a new Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance at a single venue.

At least 11,304 Bihuwotis and dhuliyas (dancers & drummers) participated in the grand event held at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

The event was earlier scheduled to take place on April 14 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance but was preponed.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, had been preparing for this grand occasion for a long time.

Practice sessions were held across the state to bring in the best performers for the mega event with the aim being to put Assam’s cultural heritage on the world map.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had set a target for two world record attempts, one for the largest Bihu dance in a single frame and another for the largest drummer ensemble.

Expressing his hope that the event would make a mark for Assam globally, the Chief Minister had stated that the Rongali Bihu of 2023 would be a grand occasion with this spectacular initiative.

The participants, who had been practising for the event for a long time, achieved the feat by showcasing their talent and hard work on Thursday.

The certification of the record is expected to be handed in on Friday in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister has also appealed to the people to come in traditional attire to the venue (Sarusujai Stadium). However, he said if anyone is not able to wear the full attire, at least they should wear a gamosa.