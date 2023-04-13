DIBRUGARH: In a significant operation launched by Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles in conjunction with Arunachal Pradesh police on Thursday morning two active cadres of ULFA (I) group were apprehended.

The apprehended cadres of ULFA (I) group have been identified as Self Styled 2nd Lieutenant Ranju Asom alias Himangshu Bhuyan and Self Styled Private Orindom Asom alias Mahanta Baruah, who are both residents of Assam.

Sources said Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles along with Tirap police launched an operation in the early hours of April 13.

The two insurgents were found hiding in the village Horu Chinghan wherein they were apprehended.

The apprehension of these cadres come at a time when ULFA (I) is trying to increase its strength in upper Assam region.

In this year alone there have been numerous apprehensions and surrenders of ULFA (I) cadres in upper Assam region and Tirap, Longding and Changlang (TLC) region of Arunachal Pradesh which has given a serious blow to the activities and hierarchy of the banned outfit.

Sources said ULFA (I) has been facing a fund crunch and they have forced their cadres for extortion activities.