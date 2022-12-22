Dibrugarh: Security forces have apprehended a hardcore ULFA (I) cadre from Noglo village under Lazu circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district.



The apprehended cadre has been identified as self-styled sergeant major Biju Bagti alias Priobrat Asom, 29, a resident of Dibrugarh.



Sources said acting on a tip-off regarding the presence of the ULFA (I) cadre, the security forces launched an operation and nabbed the hardcore insurgent on Wednesday.



Arrested Biju is an active cadre of ULFA (I) and he sneaked into Indian territory from the outfit’s Hachi camp in Myanmar, said a security official.



According to reports, the cadre was trying to cross the Indo-Myanmar border on Wednesday to reach Arunachal- Assam border, at a time when extortion in the area is rampant.



Sources said he had come to collect an extortion amount from over-ground workers of ULFA (I) following which a joint team of Security forces discerned a suspect moving from the Indo-Myanmar Border towards Noglo village.

He was challenged by the Security forces personnel, when he tried to flee.



The joint team immediately carried out a search in the area and apprehended him from one of the jhum huts, where he has taken refuge.



On Wednesday morning, an encounter broke out between security forces and ULFA (I) cadres at Pengree in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.



An ULFA (I) linkman identified as Amit Mukhiya (29) was injured in the gunfight and he was admitted to a hospital for treatment.



The incident took place at around 4.50 am, when the security forces entered in the jungle area in search of ULFA (I) cadres.