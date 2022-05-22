Guwahati: The boundary dispute between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam is expected to be “resolved before 2023”, Union home minister Amit Shah has said.

“Over 60% of interstate border disputes between Meghalaya and Assam have been resolved. We hope that Arunachal Pradesh and Assam interstate border dispute will be resolved before 2023,” Shah said while speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission School in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Saturday.

Assam shares an 804-km boundary with Arunachal Pradesh.

Shah said that efforts are underway to make the Northeast insurgency-free and added that the Centre is committed to bringing peace and development to the region.

The home minister said that a total of 9,000 militants from the region have surrendered during the last eight years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

“Youths of Northeast no longer carry guns and petrol bombs. They are now carrying laptops and are launching startups. This is the path of development that the Centre has envisaged for the region,” he said.

“Manipur, which was earlier known for bandhs and blockades for more than 200 days a year, is now witnessing a sea of change without any bandh during the last five years of BJP rule in the state,” he added.

Shah said the insurgency in the Bodoland region of Assam was resolved through the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord.

“Surrender of militant groups in Tripura and resolving of the Bru refugee issue was undertaken by the Modi government. The Union home ministry has taken initiatives to bring peace to Assam’s Karbi Anglong,” he added.