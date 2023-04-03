Dibrugarh: Indian Army in a joint operation with Assam Police apprehended one cadre and a link-man of the ULFA(I) outfit in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

The operation was carried out by Spear Corps Warriors on a specific input about the movement of a suspected cadre with a weapon in the Phaltutola area under the Joypur police station in the Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The apprehended cadre has been identified as Yasin Khan (31), a resident of Jagun village in Naharkatia and the link-man is Bintu Sharma( 33).

One 7.62 mm pistol with 4 rounds was also recovered from them.

During the initial questioning both the apprehended persons confessed to having links with the ULFA (I) outfit.

They have been handed over to the police for further investigations, said an Army official.

Sources said that Ulf-I linkman and sympathizers are trying to recruit youths from the rural areas of upper Assam.