Guwahati: Two siblings tragically drowned on Monday afternoon in Assam‘s Morigaon district while playing near Digholi Beel in the Patekibari area of Mayong.

The victims were identified as Jahidul Islam (6) and Farida Sultana (3). After falling into the lake, their bodies were discovered by villagers who had been alerted by a passer-by.

The incident has caused a sense of sadness and grief in the local community, particularly as it occurred during the holy month of Ramzan, a sacred time for the Islamic community.

While local police arrived at the scene and requested the bodies be recovered for post-mortem examination, the family members refused on religious grounds.

This tragic event follows a similar incident from last year in which three children under the age of 10 drowned in a pond near their home in Bordowa, located in Assam’s Majuli district.

It serves as a reminder of the importance of water safety, particularly for young children who may not fully understand the risks associated with playing near bodies of water.