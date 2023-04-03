Guwahati: The Assam police apprehended three suspected poachers and seized a rhino horn from their possession in the Dhemaji district on Monday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bheem Doley, Ram Mili, and Jon Pegu.

All of them hail from Dhokuakhana under Lakhimpur in Assam.

According to reports, the trio was nabbed during an operation in the Gogamukh area of Dhemaji.

The police seized a rhino horn weighing 950 grams and measuring 8 inches in length.

While the horn was seized it is not yet clear how they came into possession of the horn.

A source said that the horn might be of the recent rhino killing that took place in March and was the first reported case in over a year.

However, three persons were already arrested in connection with the earlier poaching case but only an investigation will bring out what exactly is going on.

The source added that the three are being interrogated and soon all information would be shared.