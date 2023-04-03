Guwahati: In a major drug bust, the Assam Police have recovered 50 packets of Yaba tablets, amounting to 5 lakh tablets, from a consignment in Assam’s Cachar district.

Two individuals have also been arrested in connection with the case.

According to officials, the consignment was on its way to Mizoram and was intercepted based on specific information.

The vehicle was stopped by the district police at the Bagador area in Silchar. The officials revealed that the drugs had come from Myanmar through a neighbouring state.

The market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be worth crores of rupees. The arrested individuals have been charged with drug peddling.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police action, taking to Twitter to commend their efforts.

He said, “Great work Assam Police. Keep it up. Cachar police recovered 50 packets containing 5 lakh Yaba tablets from a consignment coming from Myanmar via a neighbouring state at Bagador, Silchar. Also apprehended two accused.”

The bust highlights the continuing efforts by the Assam Police to combat the menace of drug trafficking in the state.