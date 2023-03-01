Guwahati: Assam is set to make history with the largest Bihu dance in a single venue. On April 14, 11,140 dancers and drummers will perform at Sarusajai Stadium to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The event is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all governors and chief ministers of the country, as well as ambassadors and high commissioners of G20 countries and Southeast Asian nations in India.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the event aims to popularize Bihu internationally. The ratio of boys and girls participating will be 30:70, with participants from each district of the state.

The event will last for 15 minutes, and participants will be given an allowance of Rs 10,500 to buy two pairs of costumes.

The drummers and dancers will come from various districts, with 1400 from Dibrugarh, 500 from Tinsukia, 800 from Sivasagar, 400 from Charaideo, 800 from Jorhat, and so on. To invite governors and chief ministers from other states, ministers will travel to the states from March 20 to 30.

After registering Bihu in the Guinness Book of World Records, the state government plans to hold a seven-day Bihu celebration in Sivasagar and Guwahati next year.

Additionally, the government plans to offer grants of Rs 1.5 lakh to each Bihu celebration committee, and a detailed SOP will be published within the next few days.

The next attempt will be to include the Bagurumba dance of the Bodo community in the record book next year. The event will be organized in Kokrajhar.