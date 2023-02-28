DIBRUGARH: The World’s longest river cruise ‘MV Ganga Vilas‘ reached Bogibeel in Dibrugarh on Tuesday after completing its 3200 km journey.

Union minister of ports, Shipping and Waterways hailed the event as a historic one to be witnessed in the Inland Waterways sector since India’s Independence 75 years ago.

Sarbananda Sonowal accorded a warm welcome to all the 28 foreign tourists travelling onboard.

With the successful end of its maiden journey covering a distance of over 3200 km, the MV Ganga Vilas opens up a new vista of opportunity in the river tourism potential in the entire South Asia region.

Earlier, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi flagged off MV Ganga Vilas – the first indigenously made cruise vessel in India – from Varanasi on January 13, 2023.

Built with a unique design and a futuristic vision, the cruise has three decks and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists. It is already booked for to and from the journey for the next two years.

During this epoch-making journey, the tourists travelling onboard had an opportunity to travel via iconic places like Patna Sahib, Bodh Gaya, Vikramshila, Dhaka, the Sunderbans and the Kaziranga before reaching Dibrugarh in Assam today.

Union Minister for ports and shipping, Sarbanada Sonowal said, “The successful completion of the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, has exemplified how India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji is ready to explore newer horizons to unlock value for the country. The robustness of the ship during the course of this journey shows how our tremendous strength in ship-building capacity is a world-class enterprise.”

Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Our glorious history of riverine trade is set to be reclaimed with the successful completion of the world’s longest river cruise here today.”

‘MV Ganga Vilas’ has put India and Bangladesh on the river cruise map of the world. It has opened a new vista and vertical for tourism and freight carriage in the Indian sub-continent.

Tourists, both domestic and global who would like to experience spirituality now have the opportunity to visit destinations like Kashi, Bodh Gaya, Vikramshila, and Patna Sahib and those who want to explore the natural diversity will cover destinations like Sundarbans and Kaziranga.

Through this route tourists have an immersive expedition while exploring the art, culture, history, and spirituality of both India and Bangladesh.

Sarbanda Sonowal congratulated everyone who has contributed to the success of the world’s longest river cruise journey by MV Ganga Vilas and encouraged all other private sector operators to identify the river cruise circuits of their choice on various waterways and to enter this nascent sector and be a part of river cruise tourism ecosystem in the country for the wider prosperity of the country especially North Eastern Region.