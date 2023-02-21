Dibrugarh: A doctor was seriously injured when two youths attacked him at his residence in Assam’s Dibrugarh town on Monday.

The injured doctor has been identified as Geetartha Saikia, a resident of Boiragimoth in Dibrugarh.

“Yesterday, two youths came to our house and asked for Geetartha. I asked them to come inside our house but they refused. In the meantime, Geetartha came out to meet them. As soon as he came out, they beat him black and blue. They did not stop even after he collapsed. When I intervened they escaped in a car, “Geetartha’s father Kiran Saikia said.

“My son sustained injuries on his head, ear and other parts of his body. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital. We request the police to arrest the person immediately,” Kiran Saikia said.

Geetartha has been working as an intern at a hospital in Majuli.

The doctor’s family members have filed an FIR at the Gabharupathar police outpost.

The injured doctor was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dibrugarh.

One of the youths involved in the attack has been identified as Debraj Borgohain.