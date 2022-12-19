DIBRUGARH: A woman who was critically injured in a stone query site in Namrup on December 11, died at Assam Medical College and Hospital(AMCH) during her treatment on Monday.

The woman has been identified as Rasmita Tanti.

On December 11, three women were injured after being stuck at a crusher machine at Namrup in Dibrugarh.

According to reports, three of them were admitted to AMCH for treatment.

Also Read: Assam: Akhil Gogoi says Batadrava eviction executed to create communal debate during Assembly

The other two have been identified as Anita Harijan and Sunita Tanti.

According to doctors, the woman bore injuries on her chest and abdomen but she was recovering she died on Monday.

“The other two women are out of danger and recovering. They were admitted to the surgery department,” said a doctor.

Also Read: Assam: Another woman robbed at gunpoint in Guwahati

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) said there are many such illegal stone-crushing units that have been functioning in Dibrugarh without safety measures.

“We have submitted a memorandum to Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner and urged him to take necessary steps against such units which are mushrooming in Dibrugarh without any safety measures,” said an AASU member.