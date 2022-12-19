Guwahati: Chain snatchers seem to have become quite active in Guwahati as on Monday a woman in the Satgaon area was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight.

The woman, identified as Tutumoni Rabha was robbed near her house on Pragati Path in the Satgaon area.

She said that she was robbed by two men on a motorcycle who had been following her.

“I saw them waiting near a neighbour’s house and I thought that they may be visitors. However, once I crossed them and headed towards my home, they followed me and all of a sudden, one of them pointed a gun at me”, she added.

Rabha said, “The person who pointed the gun at me asked me to hand him my golden chain.”

She claimed that she handed the chain to them and did not resist because they had a gun.

Once she handed them the gun, the robbers fled from the spot.

The police were immediately intimated about the robbery. This is among many armed robbery cases in the city in just a span of two months.

Earlier a distributor of a dairy firm was shot dead by armed robbers who fled with at least Rs 2 lakh from the person.

The police despite stating that they had leads on the case, could not track the robbers. Although a few arrests were made, none of them turned out to be the actual culprits behind the case.