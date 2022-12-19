NAGAON: The Nagaon district administration in Assam, on Monday, started a massive eviction drive to clear allegedly encroached land.

The eviction drive was carried out near the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva in Nagaon district of Assam.

The eviction drive began in the Santijan bazaar area of Nagaon district of Assam.

The eviction drive was carried out in the presence of heavy deployment of security personnel.

Over 600 security personnel have been deployed and the eviction drive thus far has been peaceful, said Leena Doley, SP of Nagaon district in Assam.

The eviction drive is aimed at clearing encroached government lands in four villages of Nagaon district in Assam.

The eviction drive to clear over 1,200 bighas of alleged encroached land will take place over the next few days in areas under the Dhing revenue circle in Nagaon district of Assam.

The Nagaon SP informed that people in the area have been cooperative as over 80 percent of them dismantled their houses, shops and other structures and moved out.

Notably, the Nagaon district administration in Assam had served notices to over 1000 families in October to clear encroached land.