GUWAHATI: As many as six minor girls from Assam have been rescued from the clutches of human traffickers by the police in four states of the country.

The six minor girls from Assam were rescued by the police over the past 10 days from different parts of the country.

The first of the FIRs was lodged at the Diphu police station in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on December 8.

Acting on the FIR, a 16-year-old girl was rescued by the police from Fatehabad in Haryana and one human trafficker was also arrested in this connection.

Four more FIRs were lodged at the Bokajan police station in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Based in the FIRs, two girls were rescued from Bokajan railway station, and one each from Dimapur railway station in Nagaland and Tinsukia in Assam.

One more 14-year-old girl was rescued from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.