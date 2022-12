Guwahati: An unidentified dead body was recovered near the railway tracks between New Haflong and Migrengdisa.

As per reports, the body identified to be a man was recovered by Government Railway Police.

After the body was sent for postmortem but the identity is yet to be ascertained.

The police are now trying to ascertain the cause of death.

Some reports state that the man might have fallen from a train and died.

Police are looking into all angles of the death including murder and suicide.