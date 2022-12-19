Guwahati: As the Nagaon district administration moves forward with a massive eviction drive in Nagaon’s Batadrava, Raijor Dal leader and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi said that the process was for creating another Hindu-Muslim agenda by the BJP.

Speaking on the issue, Akhil Gogoi said that the eviction just ahead of the Assam Assembly session was planned by the BJP to divert the masses from the real issues.

“Since the Assembly session is due, they came up with the eviction only to turn the issue into a Hindu-Muslim issue and suppress other important issues”, Gogoi said.

He added, “Once the Assembly starts, the AIUDF will come out as custodians of the evicted people who belong to the minority community and it will later be orchestrated as a communal issue by the BJP.”

Akhil claimed that the issue is being created to keep the people’s focus diverted from the rampant syndicates that are at an all-time high under the BJP.

He added that under the BJP, the coal syndicate is at a record high and places like Patkai Hills, Dehing Patkai and other forest areas have completely been destroyed by illegal mining.

It may be mentioned that on Monday an eviction drive was carried out near the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva in the Nagaon district of Assam.

The eviction drive began in the Santijan bazaar area in Batadrava of the Nagaon district of Assam.

The eviction drive was carried out in the presence of heavy deployment of security personnel.

Over 600 security personnel have been deployed and the eviction drive thus far has been peaceful, said Leena Doley, SP of Nagaon district in Assam.

The eviction drive is aimed at clearing encroached government lands in four villages of the Nagaon district in Assam.

The eviction drive to clear over 1,200 bighas of alleged encroached land will take place over the next few days in areas under the Dhing revenue circle in the Nagaon district of Assam.

The Nagaon SP informed that people in the area have been cooperative as over 80 per cent of them dismantled their houses, shops and other structures and moved out.

Notably, the Nagaon district administration in Assam had served notices to over 1000 families in October to clear encroached land.